Officials: Virginia mom charged in son’s THC gummy death

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia mother has been charged with felony murder and felony child neglect in the death of her 4-year-old son, who authorities believe ate a large amount of THC gummies. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says detectives arrested Dorothy Clements on Wednesday. News outlets report Clements’ son was found unresponsive May 6 and was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later. Court documents state toxicology results showed the child had extremely high levels of THC in his system. Before she was charged, Clements had told WUSA-TV that she thought she had bought CBD gummies, which cause no high, and didn’t know they contained THC.

