New this week: Scary movies, Lainey Wilson, ‘Call of Duty’

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Lainey Wilson and a Garbage anthology, the video on demand releases of horror films “Pearl” and “Barbarian” and the latest installment of the “Call of Duty” video game franchise. Another way to get in the Halloween mood is with Netflix’s “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” an anthology produced by the Oscar-winning filmmaker with the aim of challenging “traditional” expectations of horror. Ready to move to another holiday? A new Louis Armstrong Christmas album is also out Friday, Oct. 28. Netflix also releases “The Good Nurse,” which stars Jessica Chastain playing a nurse who discovers a colleague, played by Eddie Redmayne, is a serial killer.

