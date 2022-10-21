Mexico: Migrant crossings down after new rules for Venezuela

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico says border crossings by Venezuelans appear to be falling after new U.S. rules on expelling people from the South American nation who arrive by land. The comments came Friday as the Mexican government held joint exercises with Guatemala on controlling migration. Officials from Mexico and Guatemala met on a bridge over the Suchiate River that divides the two countries to discuss information sharing and best practices. A Mexican official estimated that the number of Venezuelans crossing the U.S. border was down 90% and the number crossing the dangerous Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama was down 80%.

