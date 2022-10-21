Man gets 8-year prison term for shooting 2 Indiana judges

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of shooting two southern Indiana judges during a fight outside an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in 2019 has been sentenced to eight years in prison. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says a judge sentenced Brandon Kaiser on Friday to 16 years, with eight years to be served in prison followed by six years of probation. A jury convicted Kaiser last month of aggravated battery, multiple battery-related charges and carrying a handgun without a license. He was acquitted on one count of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury in the May 2019 shooting that wounded the two judges outside a downtown Indianapolis White Castle restaurant.

