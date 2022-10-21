Italy’s Meloni steeped herself in far-right ideology as teen
By FRANCES D’EMILIO
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — As a young teen, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni embarked on an ideological quest that has propelled her to the height of government power. The Sept. 25 election victory of her Brothers of Italy, a party with neo-fascist roots that she helped establish a decade ago, provided Meloni with a springboard into the Italian premiership. By forging coalition deals with rival right-wing and conservative allies, the 45-year-old Meloni created what will be Italy’s first far-right-led government since the end of World War II. When she is sworn in on Saturday, she will become the first woman to lead Italy. Scrappy and plainspoken, Meloni stands out in the clubby world of male-dominated Italian politics.