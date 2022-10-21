Italian coast guard finds bodies of 2 minors on migrant boat

ROME (AP) — Italy’s coast guard says it has found two dead minors on a migrant boat carrying nearly 40 people in the Mediterranean Sea, and a search is under way for a woman reported missing from the vessel. A coast guard statement said 36 people were found alive on the boat, which had been reportedly disabled by an explosion, in waters off Malta. It was not immediately clear how the minors had died or where the boat had left from. The statement said a Tunisian fishing boat informed the coast guard earlier Friday that the migrants were in difficulty within Malta’s search-and-rescue zone. In accordance with Maltese authorities, the Italian coast guard dispatched a motorboat to their aid.

