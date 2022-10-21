Haggis’ defense eyes accuser’s emails at rape lawsuit trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Paul Haggis’ lawyers are seeking to undermine the credibility of a publicist who accused him of rape. His lawyers began cross-examining her on Friday in her rape lawsuit against the Oscar-winning screenwriter. A defense attorney asked her about her definition of flirtation and her communications with Haggis before the alleged rape in 2013. She has testified that she was in touch with him only for professional purposes, didn’t flirt with him and had no romantic feelings toward him. She said she unequivocally told him as much before the encounter. Haggis says that what happened between them was consensual.

