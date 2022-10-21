Skip to Content
Former Japanese princess’ husband passes New York state bar

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The man who married a former Japanese princess has passed the New York bar exam, defying detractors back home who had criticized their romance. Kei Komuro’s name is on the list of those who passed the July New York state bar exam. Komuro’s engagement with former Princess Mako, announced in 2017, prompted a widespread public outcry. Japan appears modern on the surface, but values about family and women are rooted in feudal practices. Many Japanese are also extremely jealous of people who study abroad. Komuro, a graduate of Fordham University, has a job at a New York law firm.

Associated Press

