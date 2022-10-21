EXPLAINER: Who’s behind Haiti’s most powerful gang alliance?

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti. He’s accused of threatening the country’s peace, security and stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier, a former police officer. He and the gang have blocked the entrance of a main fuel terminal in the capital of Port-au-Prince for more than a month as fuel, water and other basic supplies grow scarce. That has prompted the prime minister to request foreign troops, which the U.N. is still mulling.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.