Ethiopians get temporary status in the US amid war at home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Ethiopians already in the United States could remain for 18 months amid a war in Ethiopia’s north that pits federal troops and their allies against Tigray’s rebellious leaders. The Homeland Security Department estimated Friday that 26,700 Ethiopians who were in the United States on Thursday will be eligible for Temporary Protected Status. About 250,000 Ethiopians live in the United States, with the largest concentration in the Washington, D.C., area. Congress created Temporary Protected Status to provide a safe haven for people unable to return to their countries due to natural disasters or civil strife.

