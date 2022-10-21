Biden: Democrats will do ‘just fine’ over ‘mega-MAGA’ GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is predicting that the momentum will shift back to Democrats in the final days of the midterm elections and that the party would do “just fine.” His prediction comes as GOP candidates have tightened or pulled ahead in key races that will determine control of Congress with less than three weeks until polls close on Nov. 8. Offering an assessment of the political environment, Biden acknowledged that “polls have been all over the place,” with “them ahead, us ahead, them ahead, back and forth.” But, he added, “I think that we’re going to see one more shift back to our side in the closing days.”

