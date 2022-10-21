At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is defending her avoidance of local media as she runs for Arkansas governor. Sanders appeared at her only debate ahead of next month’s election and said she’s often had to go directly to voters rather than through reporters. Sanders has conducted few local interviews during her run for governor. She’s the Republican nominee and heavily favored in the predominantly GOP state. She appeared at the debate with Democratic nominee Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington. Jones said voters deserve to hear more from Sanders about her plans.

