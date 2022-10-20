WHO: Uganda Ebola outbreak ‘rapidly evolving’ after 1 month

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A top World Health Organization official says Uganda’s Ebola outbreak is “rapidly evolving” a month after the disease was reported in the East African country. Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the U.N. health agency’s regional director for Africa, praised Uganda’s Ministry of Health for “remarkable resilience and effectiveness” in responding to the outbreak. Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak on Sept. 20, several days after the contagious disease began spreading in a rural farming community. The virus has since infected 64 people and killed 24. The acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease said those numbers pose a risk for cross-border spread but the outbreak does not yet require going into “full emergency mode.”

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA and KRISTA LARSON Associated Press

