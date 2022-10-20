UN says tribal clashes killed 19 in southern Sudan province

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. says days of tribal clashes in southern Sudan have killed at least 19 people and wounded dozens. It’s the latest flare-up to hit this African nation in recent months. A gunfight between two ethnic groups in West Kordofan province began last week following an alleged land dispute. Some 36,500 people fled the area amid this latest inter-communal violence across Sudan’s neglected peripheries. Many analysts consider the rising violence a product of the power vacuum caused by the military coup last October. The military takeover upended Sudan’s short-lived democratic transition after three decades of autocrat Omar al-Bashir’s rule.

