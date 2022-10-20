Sunak, Mordaunt, Johnson? Contenders who could replace Truss
By SYLVIA HUI
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss’ resignation as British Prime Minister has triggered another leadership race — the second in just four months — for the U.K.’s fractured and demoralized Conservative Party. Truss, who quit Thursday after just 45 days in office, said her successor will be chosen by a leadership contest to be completed by the end of next week. Graham Brady, a senior Conservative lawmaker who oversees the party’s leadership challenges, said each candidate must secure 100 nominations from legislators to run. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace are among those considered credible contenders for the top job. There is also intense speculation that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson may return.