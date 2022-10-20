School board member resigns after Capitol riot arrest

SEATTLE (AP) — A school board member from a small city in Washington state has resigned after he and his stepson were charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Washington, northwest of Mount Rainier, and his 20-year-old stepson, Caden Paul Gottfried, turned themselves in last week to face charges of assaulting and interfering with police during the insurrection. Slaughter was elected to the Orting School Board last fall. In a note to families and school staff Wednesday, School Board President Carrie Thibodeaux announced that Slaughter had resigned, and that his resignation would be discussed at Thursday night’s board meeting.

