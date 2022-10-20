Review: Twyla Tharp returns with exhilarating ‘Upper Room’

NEW YORK (AP) — At 81, choreographer Twyla Tharp is still moving forward and has revived two classics for this week’s engagement at New York City Center. “In the Upper Room” and “Nine Sinatra Songs” will run through Oct. 23. AP critic Jocelyn Noveck writes in her review that “Upper Room” in particular is a true masterpiece of Tharp’s long career, an example of fiendishly difficult choreography. Set to the propulsive music of Philip Glass, it forms an endurance test only the best dancers can contemplate tackling. But Noveck writes there is always an undercurrent of joy and exhilaration.

