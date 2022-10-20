Jury begins deliberations in Kevin Spacey sex abuse trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has begun deliberating the validity of civil claims that Kevin Spacey sexually abused a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s. Deliberations began in midafternoon Thursday after closing arguments in which a lawyer for Anthony Rapp told jurors to make Spacey pay for trying to take Rapp to bed in 1986 after a party in Spacey’s Manhattan apartment. A lawyer for Spacey told jurors that Rapp made up the encounter, and the jury should reject Rapp’s claims. Rapp and Spacey each testified over several days at the three-week trial. The lawsuit is seeking $40 million in damages.

