Joni Mitchell heading back onstage after Newport surprise

NEW YORK (AP) — Joni Mitchell had so much fun at her surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival this summer that she’s coming back to the stage. That’s from her friend, singer Brandi Carlile, who brought Mitchell back to the stage this summer. The 78-year-old Mitchell has had health problems, including an aneurysm suffered in 2015, and hadn’t performed a public show in two decades. She’ll appear next June at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state, again alongside Carlile, who announced the plans on “The Daily Show” late Wednesday. Mitchell came out of the well-received Newport appearance wanting to perform again, and the Gorge was appealing because it’s close to her native Canada.

