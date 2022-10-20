Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection

ADA, Okla. (AP) — Many of the 39 Native American tribes based in Oklahoma have played a role in state politics for decades, often quietly and behind the scenes. But this year many are wielding their considerable influence more openly to oppose a second term for Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. Himself a Cherokee citizen, Stitt is facing a tough reelection challenge after feuding with the tribes for nearly his entire first term. With the election just weeks away, five of the state’s most powerful tribes jointly endorsed Stitt’s Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister, the state’s public schools superintendent who has promised a more cooperative relationship. The result is an unexpectedly tight race in a deep-red state that is typically an afterthought in national politics.

