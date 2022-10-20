Education chief says music can rebuild connections to school

Nashville, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona grew up in a musical household playing instruments with his family. But he says in too many schools around the country, students don’t have access to music education or even instruments. Cardona met with music teachers in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday to hear about the ways they innovated and adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep students engaged in school. The educators from across the U.S. were selected as music teachers of excellence through the Country Music Association Foundation. The foundation supports teachers with training, grants, mentorships and other assistance.

