Ukraine accuses Iran of violating UN ban on drone transfers

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine is accusing Iran of violating a U.N. Security Council ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 300 kilometers. Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya invited U.N. experts to visit the country to inspect Iranian-origin drones being used by Russia against civilian targets. A letter from Kyslytsya to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Security Council members was obtained by AP ahead of a closed council meeting Wednesday requested by Britain, France and the United States on Iran’s sale of drones to Russia. Kyslytsya tweeted Wednesday that the Iranian drone issue will also be raised at an open council meeting Friday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.