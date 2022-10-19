South Carolina Supreme Court takes up state’s abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court will hear a case that could determine the scope of abortion restrictions in the state. Over 18 months of legal back and forth come to a head Wednesday when the justices hear arguments over whether the state constitution prohibits a 2021 ban on abortions after cardiac activity is detected, typically around six weeks. After being blocked by federal courts, the law took effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade. South Carolina’s high court in August temporarily blocked the ban as the justices weighed this new lawsuit.

