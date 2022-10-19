Sex offender gets life for killing teen during 2009 vacation

A man has been sentenced to life in prison after confessing to the 2009 killing of a 17-year-old girl who disappeared while on a beach vacation in South Carolina. Sixty-two-year-old Raymond Moody pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder, rape and kidnapping in the death of Brittanee Drexel. Moody led police to her body in May after a breakthrough helped investigators determine the teen got into Moody’s SUV after she was last seen in Myrtle Beach in April 2009. Moody says he offered Drexel marijuana, then raped and strangled her after she refused to have sex. Drexel was a high school student from upstate New York who had been celebrating spring break with friends.

