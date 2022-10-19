New Orleans pastor admits defrauding church, school of $900K

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A well-known Baptist minister in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than 30 years has admitted defrauding his church, its housing ministries, his congregations and a charter school of almost $900,000. At a hearing before U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey, the Rev. Charles Southall III pleaded guilty Tuesday to money laundering. Prosecutors said Southall, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, solicited and then stole tithes and donations from church members. Southall has agreed to pay restitution as part of a plea agreement: $687,000 to First Emanuel, about $85,000 to the charter school and more than $110,000 to individual victims of his schemes. Sentencing is set for Jan. 17. Southall faces up to 10 years in prison.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.