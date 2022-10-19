Justice: Hotel sued for denying rooms to Native Americans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the owners of a hotel and bar in Rapid City, South Dakota, accusing them of violating the civil rights of Native Americans by refusing their requests to book a room at the Grand Gateway Hotel. Federal prosecutors say Connie Uhre and her son Nicholas Uhre committed racial discrimination in violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Prosecutors say Connie Uhre also told other hotel operators and posted on Facebook that Native American customers aren’t welcome. That prompted large protests and lawsuits, including one by Connie’s son Judson Uhre who said her racially charged rant harmed the family business.

