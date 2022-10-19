Death sentence upheld for killer with gender dysphoria claim

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for an inmate who argued her attorneys didn’t properly raise in her defense past trauma she experienced, including gender dysphoria. The court ruled 6-1 on Wednesday to uphold Victoria Drain’s conviction and death sentence in the 2019 beating death of a fellow inmate at Warren Correctional Institution. Drain’s attorneys argued her gender dysphoria was among significant evidence available for her defense. The court noted that Drain repeatedly refused to allow her attorneys to release information that could have assisted her.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.