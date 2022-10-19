1 killed in foggy Oregon crash involving dozens of vehicles

BROWNSVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Dozens of vehicles, including semitrailers, were involved in a deadly crash in heavy fog Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Oregon. Oregon State Police told KOIN-TV that one person was killed in the multi-vehicle crash that happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate north of Eugene. About 60 vehicles, including up to 20 semitrailers, were involved in the crashes Wednesday morning that spanned more than a mile. Police say the Department of Environmental Quality responded to address leaking fluids from six of the semitrailers. School buses from Eugene were reportedly sent to take several dozen stranded motorists to a nearby truck stop. Authorities believe the fog led to the crash.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.