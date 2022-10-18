Worries over wind farms cloud condor repopulation program

SIERRA PAILEMAN, Argentina (AP) — Some 200 people trudged up a hill in southern Argentina with a singular mission: to free two Andean condors that had been born in captivity. Members of the Mapuche Indigenous group played traditional instruments and children threw condor feathers into the air. Then an eerie silence engulfed the mountain as researchers opened the cages where the two specimens of the world’s largest flying bird were kept — and set them free for the first time in their lives. But plans for a massive wind farm are putting at risk efforts to repopulate the Atlantic coast of Patagonia with the majestic bird.

By NATACHA PISARENKO and DANIEL POLITI Associated Press

