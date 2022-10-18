UN to vote on sanctions to curb violence, crime in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti. According to the final draft obtained by The Associated Press, the resolution would impose sanctions on influential gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier and other Haitian individuals and groups who engage in actions that threaten the peace, security or stability of the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country. Daily life in Haiti began to spin out of control last month just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated. Haiti has been gripped by inflation, violence and protests. Political instability has simmered since the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

