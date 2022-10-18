Radioactive waste finding raises worries at Missouri school

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Radioactive waste in a creek that meanders through part of suburban St. Louis has long been suspected of causing rare cancers and other health problems for residents who live nearby. Now, new studies suggest Coldwater Creek also has caused contamination around and perhaps inside a grade school. Students are still attending Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Missouri, despite a private company’s report that found radioactive material far above the expected level for the school that sits within Coldwater Creek’s flood plain. An earlier report by the Army Corps of Engineers also found contamination in a field near the school. The Corps did not examine the playground or the school’s interior.

