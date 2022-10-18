Former NYC mayor de Blasio will teach NYU graduate course

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will return to his alma mater New York University for a teaching job. University officials said de Blasio will join NYU’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. The Democratic former mayor is spending the fall term as a teaching fellow at Harvard University’s schools of government and public health. NYU said de Blasio will give talks and meet with students and faculty starting in January and will teach a graduate course in the spring. De Blasio left office at the end of 2021 after two terms as mayor. He graduated from NYU in 1984.

