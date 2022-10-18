EXPLAINER: How Georgia’s midterm runoff elections work

Control of the U.S. Senate could again come down to Georgia — and that means it could further come down to the state’s runoff election rules. Polls suggest that incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Herschel Walker are headed to a tight contest Nov. 8. There’s also a Libertarian on the ballot. Warnock and Walker will meet again in a Dec. 6 runoff if neither gets more than 50% of votes cast. Two years ago, control of the U.S. Senate came down to Georgia’s Senate contests, both of which went into runoffs and were ultimately won by Democrats.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.