College wrestler saves teammate from grizzly bear mauling

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A college wrestler from a small Wyoming school helped his teammate survive a grizzly mauling over the weekend by trying to wrestle the massive bear off his friend, eventually drawing a more brutal attack to himself. The men are crediting their bonds as wrestling teammates at Northwest College with helping them survive the attack Saturday evening in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park. Brady Lowry was attacked first after they surprised a bear. Kendell Cummings yelled at, kicked and pulled on the bear to try to end the attack, but was himself attacked by the bear. Cummings has undergone several operations, but both are expected to recover.

