Shooting disrupts Bolsonaro-backed candidate’s campaign stop

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Sao Paulo gubernatorial candidate’s campaign event in the Paraisopolis neighborhood came to an abrupt halt on Monday when gunfire erupted outside. Paraisopolis is one of Sao Paulo’s biggest favelas, or slums, and videos from local media show journalists and de Freitas crouching below windows. Sao Paulo’s governor Rodrigo Garcia said in a statement that he had ordered an investigation. Sao Paulo is the most populous state and its biggest economic powerhouse, making its race for governor prominent in any election. But this year there is heightened attention, with the contest seen as a proxy for the presidential race.

