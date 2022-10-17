Scathing report says UK police getting away with lawbreaking

LONDON (AP) — A scathing report says officers in London’s Metropolitan Police force are getting away with breaking the law, and the system for investigating police misconduct is marred by racism and misogyny. A report by investigator Louise Casey says some officers are “getting away both with misconduct but also criminal behavior” and white officers are dealt with less harshly than Black or Asian officers. Casey was asked to investigate the force after a string of controversies over alleged misogyny and racism among officers. Criticism has mounted since a serving police officer was convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering a woman, Sarah Everard, who was walking home at night. Police chief Mark Rowley said the failings uncovered by Casey were “completely unacceptable.”

