Relatives fear for lives of jailed Nicaraguan opponents

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Families of four well-known opposition figures jailed in Nicaragua fear for their relatives’ lives because of bad conditions at the infamous El Chipote prison. The four prisoners began a hunger strike to protest a lack of medicines, bad food and mistreatment after they were arrested, placed on trial for vague charges akin to treason. President Daniel Ortega alleged they and dozen of other political prisoners were behind 2018 street protests that he claims were a plot to overthrow him. Critics say he actually arrested them to eliminate any opposition to his re-election in 2021.

