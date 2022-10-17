Philadelphia Museum of Art workers ratify pact, end strike

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art are returning to work after reaching agreement on a contract that ended a strike of almost three weeks. The Philadelphia Museum of Art Union announced Sunday night that members had “voted 99 percent in favor” of ratifying what it called “our hard-won first contract.” “The union, which represents 180 of the museum’s 350 workers, said it was “proud of our strength, our unity, our resolve.” The museum hailed what it called “a strong agreement that works for everyone” and said officials “look forward to bringing our entire staff back together and welcoming you to the museum as a reunited team.”

