NC clinics want nurses to offer medication-induced abortions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Abortion providers and an abortion-rights group want some judges to permit more trained health professionals in North Carolina to prescribe pills for medication-induced abortions. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic filed a request Monday asking that a law be blocked that limits the dispensing from just certain licensed physicians. They say physician assistants, nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives who work at clinics have expertise to dispense the medicines. They say such a change is needed because many out-of-state residents are seeking abortions in North Carolina following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision striking down Roe v. Wade. State lawmakers and officials defending the law will get to weigh in.

