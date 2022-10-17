Met Opera, NY Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall drop mask mandate

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic and Carnegie Hall are dropping their audience mask requirement starting Oct. 24, ending policies in place since they reopened last year. The decisions make wearing of masks optional and put the institutions in line with Broadway theaters, which made face coverings optional last July. The Met had dropped its proof of vaccination requirement last month. The Philharmonic said it was updating its policy based on the recommendation of its medical advisers. Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall shut down indoor performances in March 2020 because of the pandemic and finally reopened last fall.

