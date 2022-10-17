Gunmen attack Nigerian church during service, killing 2

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in Nigeria say a mother and her young daughter were killed by armed men who attacked a church during Sunday services. The hunt for suspects intensified on Monday following the violence at the Celestial Church in Kogi state, which borders the Nigerian capital of Abuja. Jerry Omodara, the state’s top security official, says the gunmen had arrived on motorcycles and later set fire to the church’s altar as well. Sunday’s violence renewed concerns about safety at houses of worship in Nigeria, where at least seven attacks have targeted churches or mosques so far this year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.