EU set to greenlight Ukraine training mission, arms funds

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is set to greenlight a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops. Foreign ministers from the 27-nation bloc are also set to approve Monday another half a billion euros to help supply weapons and other military support to Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says that “morally, politically, even militarily, Russia is losing this war. So, we have to continue supporting Ukraine.” The aim is to train almost 15,000 Ukrainian troops, chiefly in Poland and Germany. It’s hoped the mission can begin in mid-November. The new tranche of money will bring to just over 3 billion euros the total EU sum in security support available for Ukraine.

