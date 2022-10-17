EU imposes sanctions on Iran’s morality police, minister

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on Iran’s morality police and the Islamic Republic’s information minister over their alleged role in the security crackdown against massive anti-government protests. Two leading Morality Police officials, Mohammad Rostami and Hajahmad Mirzaei, were among 11 people whose assets were frozen by the 27-nation bloc. They’re also banned from traveling in Europe. The Iranian Law Enforcement Forces and a number of local police chiefs were also targeted. Information Minister Issa Zarepour was listed “for his responsibility in the internet shutdown” after the protests started.

