Ethiopia seeks to control Tigray airports, infrastructure

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian authorities say they are aiming to seize immediate control of airports and other infrastructure in the embattled Tigray region. The concerning statement of war issued Monday comes as diplomats push for peace talks between the warring parties. The statement by Ethiopia’s Government Communications Service came amid reports of intensified shelling by Ethiopian troops and allied forces fighting in northern Ethiopian region. In recent days heavy clashes have been reported near the northwestern town of Shire, where an attack Friday killed a International Rescue Committee worker who was distributing aid. Ethiopia is under pressure to begin the peace talks that were set to kick off earlier this month in South Africa. They were delayed because of logistical issues.

