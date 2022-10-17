7 soldiers dead, 7 injured in truck accident in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police say seven soldiers have been killed when a tire on their truck burst in rainy weather, causing the vehicle to flip over and smash into a parked cement mixer. Seven other soldiers were injured in the accident Sunday night in Masbate province. Police say the soldiers were on their way back to their detachment after receiving food and other supplies at an army camp. A police investigator says the truck was traveling rapidly because it was late at night, it was raining and there was a possible threat from communist rebels in the area.

