3 UN peacekeepers die in Mali roadside bomb attack

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Officials say three U.N. peacekeepers have been killed in a roadside bomb attack in northern Mali. The U.N. mission known as MINUSMA announced two of the deaths on Twitter and an official confirmed a third peacekeeper from Chad had died later of his injuries. The explosion on Monday took place 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the town of Tessalit. Their deaths come just one day before the U.N. Security Council is holdubg a meeting on the mission in Mali, which was the United Nations’ most dangerous even before the French military pulled its remaining troops from the country in August.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.