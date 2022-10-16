New Zealand arts funder rejects Shakespeare as ‘imperialism’

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Is Shakespeare still relevant to today’s students? New Zealand’s arts council appears to have its doubts after ending funding for a popular school Shakespeare program. The independent but tax-funded council said the Shakespeare program relied too heavily on busy schools, failed to show relevance to “the contemporary art context” and relied on a genre “located within a canon of imperialism.” But many have taken issue with the decision by Creative New Zealand, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was once a student thespian.

