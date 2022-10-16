2 shot, others hurt at Asian Doll college homecoming concert

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina say two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll. City officials say police officers called to the Livingstone College campus in Salisbury on Saturday night found two people shot and others who were hurt as attendees fled the gunfire. A city spokesperson said Sunday that no one has been arrested. She says one victim flown to a hospital with a gunshot wound is in stable condition and another with a graze wound was treated at a local hospital. Officials say there was a fight during the concert and one person fired one or more shots.

