Iran’s celebrities face reprisals for supporting protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iranian celebrities have been startlingly public in their support for the massive anti-government protests shaking their country. And the ruling establishment is lashing back. Celebrities have found themselves targeted for arrest, have had passports confiscated and faced other harassment. The singer of a song that became an anthem of the protest movement was arrested for several days and forced to remove the song from his Instagram page. One of Iran’s most beloved classical singers had his passport taken when he returned from a tour abroad where he showed the picture of a young woman whose death in police custody sparked the upheaval.

