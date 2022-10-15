Brown’s 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass and No. 24 Illinois won its fifth straight game with a 26-14 victory over Minnesota. The Illini improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten and are bowl eligible for the first time since 2019. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards for his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game. The Gophers’ 180 total yards were the fewest against Illinois by an FBS opponent since at least 2000. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan left the game after taking a hit to the head.

